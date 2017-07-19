Work underway to clean up algae at Fountain City Lake

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Work is underway at Fountain City Lake to help reduce the algae problem.

The Fountain City Lions Club says it is in the middle of a $200,000 project that will run through December, meaning there will be limited access to the sidewalks and lake. This process involves draining the lake.

The club is also waiting for replacement parts for the playground to replace ones that were vandalized. The Lions say this cost them $1,500.

They also have future improvements planned with a price tag of about $75,000. They are asking for help and volunteers.

More online: Fountain City Lions Club