East Tennessee politician, businessman Jake Butcher dies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A well-known Tennessee politician died Wednesday morning.

East Tennessean Jake Butcher was born in Dotson’s Creek in Union County in 1936 and helped bring the World’s Fair to Knoxville in 1982.

Butcher was the son of Cecil H. Butcher Sr., the president of the Union County Bank of Maynardville. He attended the University of Tennessee and Hiwassee College.

While working in the banking industry with his brother Cecil H. Butcher Jr, Jake decided to go into politics and ran for governor in the late 1970s.

During his gubernatorial race, he met with President Jimmy Carter and Sen. James Sasser of Tennessee at The White House to discuss a $13 million grant for an energy exhibition called Expo 78, according to the Associated Press.

In the mid-80s, Butcher was involved in a bank fraud case after the federal government investigated his family’s business practices. In 1985, Butcher pled guilty to bank fraud and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was released on parole in 1992.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.