Volunteers work to clean up Big Clinch River

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fisherman, boaters and wildlife and environmental groups are working together to spruce up the Big Clinch River and its banks.

The fifth annual Big Clinch River Cleanup is Saturday, July 22. The clean-up starts at 8:00 a.m. with breakfast at the Museum of Appalachia, located at 2819 Andersonville Highway in Norris, and finishes at around 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say volunteers will work above the water line, walking along riverside roads and through parking areas gathering trash. They will also wear waders and patrol for litter in shallow water.

Volunteers in kayaks and canoes will clean shorelines and shallow water where there is no public access by road. In powerboats, volunteers will also haul tires and other items from the depths.

Support for all the teams is supplied by volunteering emergency medical people, ham radio operators, tire disposal professionals and workers with trucks who collect and dispose of filled trash bags.

This year, organizers say the first 100 volunteers to register will qualify for a free full breakfast at the Museum of Appalachia. Expenses of the meal are supported by a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

