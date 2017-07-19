Tennessee woman charged with assaulting vulnerable adult under her care

MEMPHIS (WATN) — A Memphis woman faces charges after police say she abused a vulnerable adult under her care.

Police say they were called by the accused’s management about pictures showing an assault on the mentally disabled woman.

Investigators say the pictures show her caretaker, Michelle Dukes, 26, physically assaulting the woman with a med box and a blocking pad. They say the pictures show a knot on the woman’s head from the assault.

The victim told investigators the assault happened, but she couldn’t remember when it occurred. The victim lives in an independent living facility.

The company Dukes worked for released this statement:

“Capitol City Residential Healthcare (CCRHC) is a licensed provider though the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD). Our focus is to support and assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live a meaningful life in their chosen community.CCRHC received a report from one of our staff, including photos, alleging Client abuse. CCRHC followed State and internal agency protocol which included notifying local authorities and the DIDD. CCRHC is fully cooperating in this investigation. The staff member in question has been suspended pending the outcome. To protect the privacy of the individuals we support and to adhere to the Federal and State privacy laws we cannot disclose any further information at this time.”