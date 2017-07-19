Smokies Service Days to encourage volunteer work

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park created a program to encourage volunteer work in the East Tennessee treasure.

Smokies Service Days will be hosted on Saturdays from July 22-October 28. Projects begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon.

Groups and individuals can sign up to help with scheduled service projects. Projects include helping take care of park cemeteries, campgrounds, trails, roadsides, rivers and native plant gardens.

The program can help fulfill community service requirements for students, organizations and scout troops.

After each project, participants can take part in an optional enrichment adventure.

Tools and safety gear will be provided by park staff. Volunteers are required to wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, closed-toe shoes and to bring water. If planning to participate in the enrichment activity after the project, volunteers must bring a sack lunch.

For more information, contact 865-436-1278 or logan_boldon@partner.nps.gov. Volunteers must register at least three days in advance.