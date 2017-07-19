Smokies’ Balaguert seeks brighter future in baseball

Kodak, TN (WATE) – Nearly 900 miles north from where he was born, Yasiel Balaguert has found a new home in the Smoky Mountains.

“They treat me like a family,” Balaguert says, as batting practice for the Tennessee Smokies wraps up one evening. “I love my team.”

The stout first baseman and outfielder has been a key cog for the Smokies this season, among the team leaders in both home runs and RBI. He also happens to love pizza.

“When he needs you to order Domino’s, that’s when he gets really close with you,” jokes relief pitcher and long-time teammate David Garner.

“I do love Domino’s,” Balaguert laughs. “I love eating pizza.”

It’s a love he developed growing up in Havana, Cuba, alongside his passion for the game.

“I told my mom that I wanted to go [to the United States to play], and she didn’t want to do it. But I told her I wanted to pursue a better life for my family.”

In 2010, the 17-year-old Balaguert attempted to defect from the country with his mother, but was caught moments before his departure. The Cuban government locked him in jail for five days, telling him he would never again play baseball in Cuba. Undeterred, Balaguert again attempted to leave. With his mother, he spent 19 hours aboard a boat at sea before arriving in Mexico.

In 2011, the Chicago Cubs signed Balaguert to a minor league deal. In 2016, he led Chicago’s Single-A affiliate Myrtle Beach Pelicans with 19 home runs and 96 RBI. This season, the Cubs transferred him up to Double-A for the first time in his career. He’s hit over .300 in July, raising his batting average 20 points in the process.

Chasing dreams means sacrifice. Leaving his baby daughter in South Florida with his parents and his fiance shortly before the season began is certainly one of the largest.

“You have to do what you have to do, and I think my parents understand that, and one day, my daughter will too.”

But away from his family, he’s found a second set of siblings in Kodak.

“He just a good teammate,” says his close friend Garner. “He’s always there if you need someone to talk with.”

“I love my American teammates, and that’s why I wanted to learn English. When I came here, I couldn’t speak any English, but I wanted to learn how to communicate with my teammates and coaches, and order food..”

Which of course means a few Domino’s orders…

“That’s not healthy for me, eating too much pizza. But I’ll do it a few times,” Balaguert says with a smile. “I love it.”

And that appetite for pizza? It’s matched by his appetite to succeed.