One Day Trip: KFC museum, Cumberland Falls attract visitors to Corbin, Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WATE) — Before the summer ends, East Tennessee families may want to get in one more road trip.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Tearsa Smith took a trip across the state line to Corbin, Kentucky for a day of pop culture fun and the great outdoors.

People across the globe flock to Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants to get a taste of the Colonel’s original recipe. However, only one location can claim to be the start of it all.

“This is where he created the 11 herbs and spices. This is where it all began,” says Dennis Overby.

Overby has worked at the Corbin location for around 40 years. This KFC is also a small museum dedicated to the man behind the chicken.

“We are fans of KFC. We are so excited,” said Qingqing Zhao.

The Harland Sanders Cafe and Museum preserved some of the original items found back in the 1930s and 40s, when the brand was called “Sanders Court & Cafe.”

The old menu prices will leave you scratching your head. If you walk into a KFC today, a buck of chicken will cost you around $40. However, 15 pieces cost $3.95 when the company first started.

Many of the dining tables are original and of course, there are many pictures of Sanders and his journey making KFC the name it is today.

What you won’t find on the walls is the answer to the question: What are the 11 herbs and spices?

“I have no idea,” laughed Overby. “If I “known” that I’d have to…”

To make the most of your time in Corbin, you can head to Cumberland Falls State Park for a day of hiking and trail walking.

The park’s waterfall is known as the Niagara of the south and it lives up to its name.

Unlike a lot of waterfalls in East Tennessee, this one is very easy to get to for children and the elderly. The view is breathtaking, making it a great spot for a picture or two. Also, kids can enjoy mining for treasure.

The park has many other activities like wildlife viewing opportunities and horseback riding.