Norfolk Southern consolidating operations; 50 Knoxville jobs affected

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Norfolk Southern announced this week it is consolidating its Central Division headquarters operations in Knoxville into three surrounding divisions, meaning about 50 people’s jobs will be affected.

The railroad company says the consolidation will be effective on or around November 1. The move affects around 50 employees in management, dispatching and clerical positions. Dispatchers will be given the opportunity to transfer while the others can apply for other open positions within the company.

Norfolk Southern says dispatching responsibilities for the division, which includes track in Tennessee and Kentucky, will be divided among divisions in Birmingham, Alabama; Decatur, Illinois; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Yard and field operations will not be affected and around 250 employees will remain in Knoxville.