Nashville dad receives probation after toddler shoots self in face

The Associated Press Published:
Tommy Washington (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man whose 18-month-old son accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun left on a bed has received one year of probation.

News outlets report 31-year-old Tommy Washington of Nashville pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge Monday and received 11 months and 29 days of probation. Washington had initially been charged with aggravated child neglect in connection with the May 17 incident.

Washington had told Nashville police that he dropped off his wife at work before working on his car. When he went inside his house, he saw his four children covered in hair removal lotion and gave them baths. He said the toddler escaped his sight and entered the bedroom, where firearms were on the bed.

The child’s grandmother told WKRN it was a “freak accident” and that her son is a “loving, caring” father of four. She said her grandson was grazed in the cheek by the bullet but also suffered a wound to his finger.

The child was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

