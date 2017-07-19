Murray State explosion survivor says he’s lucky to be alive

Related Coverage Blast guts part of unused university dorm in Kentucky

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – A college employee who survived an explosion inside a Kentucky dormitory says he’s lucky to be alive.

Security camera video obtained by The Murray State News shows the force of the June 28 explosion at Richmond Hall and debris covering the first-floor lobby and a nearby parking lot. No students were using the building at the time. Officials have blamed the explosion on a natural gas leak.

The explosion injured Dakota Fields, the university’s former residential director who was about to start a new job at Western Illinois University.

Fields was treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He’ll have scars for the rest of his life but says “it is truly a God given miracle that I survived.”

Related: Blast guts part of unused university dorm in Kentucky