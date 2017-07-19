Mountain Tough executive director steps down

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Janice Hendrix has stepped down from her role as the executive director of Mountain Tough Recovery Team. The organization say Jeff Conyers, who currently serves on the board of directors for the organization, was appointed to serve as interim executive director.

The non-profit focuses on helping people dealing with the November fires in Sevier County. Dolly Parton announced in May that the remaining $3 million from the My People Fund would go to the Mountain Tough Recovery Team as they work to transition leadership over from the immediate disaster team.

The organization began meeting with wildfire victims on June 1. Since that time, leaders say they have given nearly $30,000 in assistance to help victim with everything from medical and transportation issues to finding stable housing.

Previous story: Big donation to help Mountain Tough Recovery Team aid wildfire victims

Mountain Tough said they are taking a three-prong approach to helping. Their programs works one-on-one with families to provide financial assistance to renters and homeowners impacted by the fires.

The non-profit said they are also vetting candidates for home rebuilds. Mountain Tough, along with the Appalachian Service Project and Volunteer East Tennessee, are working to construct new homes to replace ones that were lost. They said are also working to clear build sites and prep land to make it ready to rebuild homes.

Previous story: Grant allows more homes to be rebuilt in Sevier County after wildfires

Mountain Tough said anyone seeking assistance should complete a pre-application at their website. Anyone without internet access may call the Mountain Tough office at (865) 436-8112 to start their application. Once an appointment is scheduled, applicants will meet with case managers to review their circumstances, determine eligibility and set goals to advance their recovery process.