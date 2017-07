SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevier County man is dead after a single vehicle crash overnight in Sevierville.

The crash was reported around 1:06 a.m. Wednesday by a resident in the area. Police say a Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Jason Hall, 32, was going east on Boyd’s Creek Highway when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

Hall died of his injuries. No one else was in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. A reconstruction crew was at the crash site Wednesday afternoon.