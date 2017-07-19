Knoxville Regional Bicycle Program to offer classes to adults, children

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A Knoxville organization is offering classes for adults and children who want to learn how to ride a bike.

The Knoxville Regional Bicycle Program is offering free 30-minute classes that will teach how to ride, traffic safety and more.

There are multiple times available for the classes on July 22, July 28 and August 2. They will be held at Tyson Park at 2351 Kingston Pike.

If additional instruction is needed, the organization offers classes at low rates. For more information and to register, visit the organization’s website.