Knoxville day camp taking precautions to keep kids safe in high temps

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With temperatures in the 90s it is important to stay cool. Tate’s Day Camp is having sessions all summer and making sure kids have a safe and fun experience by making sure staff are prepared.

“During camp orientation and training, we bring in a first aid presenter who talks about heat exhaustion, signs of heat sickness, so, all of our staff are trained for what to look for,” said Chris Strevel with the camp.

Campers are spending more time inside this week due to the hot conditions.

“This afternoon, we’re asking all groups to eat inside, actually inside the rainy day rooms which are air conditioned,” said Strevel, “Then, we will have lower active games and shade, arts and crafts, Lego room, so it’s a little bit more low active in the afternoons.”

Camp staff made the decision Wednesday to bring several five-gallon coolers to make sure campers are getting enough to drink.

“We stay hydrated by filling up our water bottles with water,” said 10-year-old camper Grace Page.

The camp is also asking parents to prepare their kids before they get to camp. Staff created a checklist that went home with campers Wednesday.

“We also encourage campers to bring a bandanna or a small towel that they could keep wet and wrap around their neck,” said Strevel. “We also ask parents to increase their fruits and vegetables at home because those are full of water as well.”