Knoxville Boy Scouts leave for national jamboree

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dozens of Knoxville Boy Scouts left early Wednesday morning for West Virginia for the National Scout Jamboree.

There, the scouts will have the chance to experience the outdoors for more than a week. They’ll also be able to earn additional merit badges.

The jamboree runs until July 28 and although some scouts say they’re nervous they might have forgotten to pack all the necessities, they’re all excited for the experience.

“I’m really looking forward to a lot of the aquatic experiences and meeting a lot of people that I won’t get the opportunity to around here, meeting a lot of scouts from all over the nation,” said Seth Harper.

The scouts are set to return home next Friday afternoon.