Knox County Sheriff asks for help in missing person case

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
Rebecca Lynn Fernandez (KCSO)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in searching for 38-year-old Rebecca Lynn Fernandez who was last seen more than two years ago.

Fernandez’s last known location was at a restaurant in Knox County with family members May 15, 2015.

Investigators say she may have been on her way to Mexico with a friend.

She is described as a while female, 5’2″, and 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, but has been known to change her hair color often.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

Rebecca Lynn Fernandez

