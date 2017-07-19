At least 1 dead in Chapman Highway in Sevierville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department says at least one person has died Wednesday night in a crash on Chapman Highway near Mize Lane.

Police department spokesman Bob Stahlke says several other patients were flown to the hospital by Lifestar helicopter.

Police tweeted that the road, also referred to as Main Street in that area, will be closed in both directions “for a while” due to the crash.

