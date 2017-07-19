East Tennessee woman heading to DC to push for bill to prevent hot car deaths

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An East Tennessee woman will travel to Washington D.C. to present her bill on hot car death prevention. She plans to meet with Rep. Jimmy Duncan’s staff next month to try and get it passed. The act is called Cooper Mills Harris Law. She wrote it after a 22-month-old boy named Cooper who died after his father left him in a hot car.

Cooper’s father, Justin Ross Harris, was found guilty of murder after leaving Cooper in a car for seven hours. Chris Wilkinson knew Harris and and met Cooper once. This horrible situation prompted her to take action.

“How I try to deal with bad things is to fix it or do something proactive,” said Wilkinson.

She wrote a bill to prevent more children, animal and elderly hot car deaths. The bill calls for three things: uniform penalties in all 50 states, protection for rescuers, and a requirement from the NHTSA for an alarm system in every car.

“We are tired of the epidemic of kids and animals being left in hot cars,” Wilkinson said. “If I had it my way, I would make it illegal to leave a child or animal in a cabin of a vehicle.”

Wilkinson said four sensors would be placed in every car. Most of them would be in the back seat of the car. She said some would be along the door and underneath the seats. They would detect pressure, motion and carbon dioxide.

She will go to the nation’s capital to pitch her idea in August. She will be doing it on the same day of what would have been Cooper’s fifth birthday.

“Maybe it’s a sign,” she said.

There has been one confirmed child hot car death in Tennessee this year so far, an 11-month-old in Chattanooga. A 2-year-old boy died in Gatlinburg last week after being left in a car overnight, but police have not confirmed to WATE 6 On You Side if that is a hot car situation.