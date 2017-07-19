East Tennessee volunteers on mission to help and reduce feral cat population

Related Coverage Christmas in July: WATE holds pet food and supply drive for East Tennessee rescues

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Some special people in the East Tennessee community spend hours each week seeking out and helping the thousands of homeless cats who hide in abandoned buildings, dumpsters and empty lots. It’s the only human contact these cats have. They’re known as feral cats, the offspring of cats who’ve not been spayed or neutered, and the population is growing out of control.

Sheryl Hogan is working to make a difference. She drives around several times a week in search of hiding places where feral cats will be sure to find the food she leaves. She is one of about a dozen volunteers with Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee. The volunteers stop at 48 different locations where homeless cats are known to roam.

The food is donated, but the need is great and Hogan often spends her own money to feed these forgotten felines.

“Well, we had somebody that was throwing away our feeding stuff every day. And so we’ve kinda secluded this in here to where if you’re not absolutely looking for it, you’re not going to notice it,” she said.

Another protective measure is putting the food in carved out milk jugs so cats can get to it, but the rain cannot.

Hogan doesn’t just feed the lost and lonely. The goal of Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee is to decrease the wild cat population through humanely trapping, neutering, and returning them to the colony, preventing more kittens from being born, in many cases only to die within days.

“I’ve seen kittens that have been taken away by dogs and hawks. It’s just terrible,” Hogan said.

The kittens that survive are rescued and fostered until they learn how to trust people and hopefully find forever homes.

Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee is one of two organizations which will benefit from WATE 6 On Your Side’s Christmas in July pet food and supply collection on Thursday, July 20.

