East Sevier County Utility customers urged to boil water until further notice

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Customers of the East Sevier County Utility District are being asked to boil their water prior to drinking or using it in food preparation until further notice.

Officials say due to water outages, they have reason to believe water distributed to its customers may be contaminated. As a precaution, customers should follow these steps before using water:

Strain the water through a clean cloth to remove sediment or floating material The water should then be heated to a vigorous boil, which should be maintained for one minute to ensure disinfection.Water samples are being collected and tested.

Customers can return to normal usage once results are confirmed that the water is safe. People can pick up one case of spring water per household per day at the East Sevier County Utility District Office at 1529 Alpine Drive.