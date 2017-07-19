East Knoxville Freedom School students march to end child hunger

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Knoxville Freedom School marched from Market Square to Chilhowee Park on Wednesday as part of their day of social action.

The Freedom School is an annual six week summer program to get kids excited about learning and helping their community. Around 60 to 70 kids, or scholars as they’re called, marched to end child hunger, protesting budget cuts that could hurt SNAP or EBT programs.

Scholars said these cuts are the equivalent to taking food out of low income individuals’ mouths.

“They’re trying to cut $200 billion for 10 years and that’s just not fair. That’s very mean because these children out here, these homeless children, these poor families need this food,” said student Julian Allen.

After marching to Chilhowee Park, the kids held up symbolic empty plates to represent all the children who would go hungry without SNAP benefits. Organizers say it’s important for these kids to know they can make a difference by letting their voices be heard.