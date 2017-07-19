Cubs’ Bryant leaves game with sprained finger on left hand

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cubs believe Kris Bryant won’t miss a prolonged period of time after he suffered a sprained left little finger that forced him to leave the Chicago Cubs’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Cubs say X-rays on Bryant were negative. His status is day to day and he will be monitored.

“I think he’s doing fine,” said manager Joe Maddon. “… I don’t have any final conclusions but I think we really kind of dodged the bullet right there.”

Bryant doubled to center field off R.A. Dickey in the first inning. With two outs, Bryant tried to advance to third base on a pitch in the dirt. He slid head-first into third base but was thrown out by catcher Tyler Flowers.

Bryant remained face-down on the field for a few seconds before rising to his feet. He immediately looked at his left hand.

Maddon said he doesn’t think the injury is “anything debilitating.”

“From what I understand it kind of bent his finger and might have got cut on the cleat a little bit,” he said.

Tommy La Stella replaced Bryant at third base in the bottom of the inning.

Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, is hitting .273 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs.

