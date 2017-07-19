Christi Branscom resigns as Knoxville’s COO, deputy to mayor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The City of Knoxville’s Chief Operating Officer and Deputy to the Mayor Christi Branscom announced her resignation Wednesday.

Branscom will be taking a job in the private sector. She has been the COO for Knoxville since 2013. She joined Mayor Madeline Rogero’s administration as the senior director of public works in 2012.

Branscom will be the COO and General Counsel for Partners Development and the president and CEO for Grace Construction.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have done at the City of Knoxville these past five and a half years,” Branscom said. “It has been an honor to serve with Mayor Rogero and our whole team of dedicated professionals, and I have learned so much about our city and our community. I have also learned that I really love public service, and I want to think about other ways to continue to serve.”

Branscom has helped with many projects and initiatives for the city and has overseen a dozen departments and offices.

“Christi has been an invaluable member of my leadership team. She has been instrumental in professionalizing and modernizing operations across many City departments,” said Mayor Rogero. “She has also taken on challenging projects that simply wouldn’t have been accomplished without her, from negotiating with the state for the complex transfer of Lakeshore Park property to the City, to hammering out the agreement that brought Regal Entertainment’s headquarters to the South Waterfront.”