KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says the westbound lanes of Kingston Pike are closed at Alcoa Highway due to a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. Police tweeted a photo showing a pickup truck on its top and multiple rescue crews on the scene.

Knoxville police say they expect the roadway to reopen around 5 p.m.

