What are the odds? Tropical storm Don and Hilary could spin at the same time

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Eight months has passed since the 2016 presidential election, but a new battle is brewing among forecasters.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers says Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean while tropical depression #8 has formed in the Pacific Ocean. If tropical depression #8 strengthens, it would be named Tropical Storm Hilary.

“Conditions are favorable for tropical storm #8 to strengthen in the next day or two to become Tropical Storm Hillary, but Tropical Storm Don will most likely get downgraded to a tropical depression on Wednesday,” said Ken Weathers.

Ken Weathers says hurricane names are predetermined years in advance by the World Meteorological Organization.