Rogersville family to compete on Food Network show next month

ROGERSVILLE (WJHL) – A Rogersville family will soon be competing to win $50,000 on the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race: Battle For The South.

Shona House is the owner-operator of Faith Baked Cakes. She and her two sons, Landon and Justin, will be competing against food truck teams from around the country for a chance to win $50,000.

The trio’s team is called “Stick Em Up!”. They make foods such as Chicken & Biscuits, Lo Country Boil and Tornado Dogs.

“The Great Food Truck Race” Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, August 20, at 9 p.m. The winner will be named on Sunday, September 24, at 9 p.m.