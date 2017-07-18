KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In order to vote, Tennessee residents must register to vote with their county election commission.

A voter must register no later than 30 days before the election. Registrations do not transfer from county to county.

If a voter changes addresses within the within the county to their local county election commission office, they can fill out a voter registration application. The form must be signed and received no later than five days before the election in order to process the change.

Tennessee Voter Registration [PDF]

Anderson County

Administrator: Mark Stephens Address: 100 North Main Street

Anderson Co Courthouse Room 207

Clinton

37716-3683 Phone: 865.457.6238 Fax: 8654575624 Email: acec@andersontn.org Web Site: acelect.com Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Blount County

Administrator: Susan Hughes Address: 383 Court Street

Blount County Courthouse

Maryville

37804-5906 Phone: 865.273.5920 Fax: 865.273.5927 Email: elections@blounttn.org Web Site: www.blounttn.org/election/ Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

Campbell County

Administrator: Ann Ayers-Colvin Mailing Address: P O BOX 84

Jacksboro

37757-0084 Address: 129 Church Alley

Campbell Co Elec Comm

Jacksboro

37757 Phone: 423.562.9777 Fax: 423.562.9758 Email: ANNAYERS@CAMPBELLCOUNTYGOV.COM Web Site: www.campbellelections.com Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

Claiborne County

Administrator: Carolyn O’Dell Mailing Address: P O BOX 343

Tazewell

37879-0343 Address: 1802 Main Street Tazewell

37879 Phone: 423.626.5128 Fax: 423.626.6770 Email: claibornecounty@gmail.com Web Site: claibornevotes.com Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Cocke County

Administrator: Josh Blanchard Address: 360 East Main Street

Courthouse Annex Room 130,

Newport

37821-3121 Phone: 423.623.2042 Fax: 423.625.8416 Email: ccec@cockecounty.net Web Site: Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Cumberland County

Administrator: Jill Davis Address: 2 South Main Street

Milo Lemert Bldg Suite 105

Crossville

38555-4583 Phone: 931.484.4919 Fax: 931.456.9409 Email: jdavis@cumberlandcountytn.gov Web Site: Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Fentress County

Administrator: Joey Williams Mailing Address: P O BOX 1027

Jamestown

38556-1027 Address: 111 North Norris Street

Fentress Co Election Comm

Jamestown

38556 Phone: 9318797162 Fax: 931.879.2579 Email: fentress.commission@tn.gov Web Site: Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Grainger County

Administrator: Gina Hipsher Mailing Address: P O BOX 28

Rutledge

37861-0028 Address: 119 Marshall Ave

Old Post Ofc Bldg

Rutledge

37861 Phone: 865.828.5132 Fax: 865.828.6161 Email: graingerelection@gmail.com Web Site: graingercoelectioncommission.com Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Greene County

Administrator: Donna Burgner Address: 218 North Main Street

Suite 1

Greeneville

37745-3834 Phone: 423.798.1715 Fax: 423.798.1719 Email: ElectionCommission@greenecountytngov.com Web Site: www.greenecountytngovt.com/s_electioncommission.php

Hamblen County

Administrator: Jeffrey Gardner Address: 511 West Second North St

Courthouse Room 101

Morristown

37814-3964 Phone: 423.586.7169 Fax: 423.585.4053 Email: jgardner@co.hamblen.tn.us Web Site: www.hamblencountytn.gov/election-commission/ Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Hancock County

Administrator: Sue Greer Mailing Address: P O BOX 423

Sneedville

37869-0423 Address: 1237 Main Street

Courthouse 1st Floor

Sneedville

37869-3846 Phone: 423.733.4549 Fax: 4237334596 Email: hancock.commission@tn.gov Web Site: hancockvotes.com Hours: 9:00 – 4:00 M – F

Hawkins County

Administrator: Donna Sharp Address: 110 East Main Street

Suite 301

Rogersville

37857-3360 Phone: 423.272.8061 Fax: 423.921.9459 Email: vote@hawkinstnelections.com Web Site: www.hawkinscountytn.gov/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=31&Itemid=43 Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Jefferson County

Administrator: Charles Gibson Mailing Address: P O BOX 177

Dandridge

37725-0177 Address: 931 Industrial Park Road Dandridge

37725-4701 Phone: 865.397.3440 Fax: 865.397.5062 Email: cgibson@jeffersoncountytn.gov Web Site: www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/government/election-commission/ Hours: 9:00 – 4:00 M – F

Knox County

Administrator: Cliff Rodgers Address: 300 Main Street

Knox Co Courthouse Room 218

Knoxville

37902-1850 Phone: 865.215.2480 Fax: 865.215.4239 Email: election.central@knoxcounty.org Web Site: knoxcounty.org/election Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

Loudon County

Administrator: Susan Harrison Mailing Address: P O BOX 193

Loudon

37774-0193 Address: 100 River Road

County Office Bldg Room 108

Loudon

37774-1042 Phone: 865.458.2560 Fax: 865.458.4825 Email: election@loudoncounty-tn.gov Web Site: loudoncountyvotes.com/ Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

McMinn County

Administrator: Kris Williams Address: 6 E. Madison Ave Athens

37303 Phone: 423.252.2401 Fax: 423.744.1646 Email: mcelect03@yahoo.com Web Site: mcminnelections.com Hours: 8:30 – 4:00 M – F

Monroe County

Administrator: James Brown Mailing Address: P O BOX 397

Madisonville

37354-0397 Address: 401 Main Street

Election Commission

Madisonville

37354-3110 Phone: 423.442.2461 Fax: 423.442.9432 Email: james.brown@monroetn.com Web Site: monroecountyelectioncommission.com/ Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Morgan County

Administrator: Tim Sweat Mailing Address: P O BOX 266

Wartburg

37887-0266 Address: 415 North Kingston Street

Courthouse Room 105

Wartburg

37887-4317 Phone: 423.346.3190 Fax: 423.346.4350 Email: election@highland.net Web Site: morganelections.com Hours: 8:00-4:00 M – F

Roane County

Administrator: Charles Holiway Mailing Address: P O BOX 157

Kingston

37763-0157 Address: 200 E. Race Street

Roane Co Courthouse 1st Flr Suite 8

Kingston

37763-2860 Phone: 865.376.3184 Fax: 865.376.2017 Email: Charles.holiway@roanecountytn.gov Web Site: roaneelections.com Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Sevier County

Administrator: Ed Kuncitis Mailing Address: P. O. Box 4690

Sevierville

37864-4690 Address: 1145 Dolly Parton Parkway Sevierville

37862-3710 Phone: 865.453.6985 Fax: 865.429.0376 Email: sevierelect@yahoo.com Web Site: www.seviercountyelectioncommission.us Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M,T,W,R 8:00 – 5:00 F

Scott County

Administrator: Gabe Lowe Krahn Mailing Address: P O BOX 586

Huntsville

37756-0586 Address: 2845 Baker Highway

Scott Co Office Bldg

Huntsville

37756-3710 Phone: 423.663.2430 Fax: 423.663.3127 Email: scotteleccom@highland.net Web Site: scottelections.com Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Union County

Administrator: Deborah Viles Mailing Address: P O BOX 39

Maynardville

37807-0039 Address: 901 Main Street

Union Co Courthouse Room 108

Maynardville

37807-3557 Phone: 865.992.3471 Fax: 865.992.7360 Email: deborahviles@unioncountytn.org Web Site: www.electionsunioncountytn.com/ Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F