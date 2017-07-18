KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In order to vote, Tennessee residents must register to vote with their county election commission.
A voter must register no later than 30 days before the election. Registrations do not transfer from county to county.
If a voter changes addresses within the within the county to their local county election commission office, they can fill out a voter registration application. The form must be signed and received no later than five days before the election in order to process the change.
Tennessee Voter Registration [PDF]
Anderson County
|Administrator:
|Mark Stephens
|Address:
|100 North Main Street
Anderson Co Courthouse Room 207
Clinton
37716-3683
|Phone:
|865.457.6238
|Fax:
|8654575624
|Email:
|acec@andersontn.org
|Web Site:
|acelect.com
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:30 M – F
Blount County
|Administrator:
|Susan Hughes
|Address:
|383 Court Street
Blount County Courthouse
Maryville
37804-5906
|Phone:
|865.273.5920
|Fax:
|865.273.5927
|Email:
|elections@blounttn.org
|Web Site:
|www.blounttn.org/election/
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:30 M – F
Campbell County
|Administrator:
|Ann Ayers-Colvin
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 84
Jacksboro
37757-0084
|Address:
|129 Church Alley
Campbell Co Elec Comm
Jacksboro
37757
|Phone:
|423.562.9777
|Fax:
|423.562.9758
|Email:
|ANNAYERS@CAMPBELLCOUNTYGOV.COM
|Web Site:
|www.campbellelections.com
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:30 M – F
Claiborne County
|Administrator:
|Carolyn O’Dell
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 343
Tazewell
37879-0343
|Address:
|1802 Main Street
Tazewell
|Phone:
|423.626.5128
|Fax:
|423.626.6770
|Email:
|claibornecounty@gmail.com
|Web Site:
|claibornevotes.com
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:30 M – F
Cocke County
|Administrator:
|Josh Blanchard
|Address:
|360 East Main Street
Courthouse Annex Room 130,
Newport
37821-3121
|Phone:
|423.623.2042
|Fax:
|423.625.8416
|Email:
|ccec@cockecounty.net
|Web Site:
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:00 M – F
Cumberland County
|Administrator:
|Jill Davis
|Address:
|2 South Main Street
Milo Lemert Bldg Suite 105
Crossville
38555-4583
|Phone:
|931.484.4919
|Fax:
|931.456.9409
|Email:
|jdavis@cumberlandcountytn.gov
|Web Site:
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:00 M – F
Fentress County
|Administrator:
|Joey Williams
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 1027
Jamestown
38556-1027
|Address:
|111 North Norris Street
Fentress Co Election Comm
Jamestown
38556
|Phone:
|9318797162
|Fax:
|931.879.2579
|Email:
|fentress.commission@tn.gov
|Web Site:
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:00 M – F
Grainger County
|Administrator:
|Gina Hipsher
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 28
Rutledge
37861-0028
|Address:
|119 Marshall Ave
Old Post Ofc Bldg
Rutledge
37861
|Phone:
|865.828.5132
|Fax:
|865.828.6161
|Email:
|graingerelection@gmail.com
|Web Site:
|graingercoelectioncommission.com
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:30 M – F
Greene County
|Administrator:
|Donna Burgner
|Address:
|218 North Main Street
Suite 1
Greeneville
37745-3834
|Phone:
|423.798.1715
|Fax:
|423.798.1719
|Email:
|ElectionCommission@greenecountytngov.com
|Web Site:
|www.greenecountytngovt.com/s_electioncommission.php
Hamblen County
|Administrator:
|Jeffrey Gardner
|Address:
|511 West Second North St
Courthouse Room 101
Morristown
37814-3964
|Phone:
|423.586.7169
|Fax:
|423.585.4053
|Email:
|jgardner@co.hamblen.tn.us
|Web Site:
|www.hamblencountytn.gov/election-commission/
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:00 M – F
Hancock County
|Administrator:
|Sue Greer
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 423
Sneedville
37869-0423
|Address:
|1237 Main Street
Courthouse 1st Floor
Sneedville
37869-3846
|Phone:
|423.733.4549
|Fax:
|4237334596
|Email:
|hancock.commission@tn.gov
|Web Site:
|hancockvotes.com
|Hours:
|9:00 – 4:00 M – F
Hawkins County
|Administrator:
|Donna Sharp
|Address:
|110 East Main Street
Suite 301
Rogersville
37857-3360
|Phone:
|423.272.8061
|Fax:
|423.921.9459
|Email:
|vote@hawkinstnelections.com
|Web Site:
|www.hawkinscountytn.gov/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=31&Itemid=43
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:00 M – F
Jefferson County
|Administrator:
|Charles Gibson
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 177
Dandridge
37725-0177
|Address:
|931 Industrial Park Road
Dandridge
|Phone:
|865.397.3440
|Fax:
|865.397.5062
|Email:
|cgibson@jeffersoncountytn.gov
|Web Site:
|www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/government/election-commission/
|Hours:
|9:00 – 4:00 M – F
Knox County
|Administrator:
|Cliff Rodgers
|Address:
|300 Main Street
Knox Co Courthouse Room 218
Knoxville
37902-1850
|Phone:
|865.215.2480
|Fax:
|865.215.4239
|Email:
|election.central@knoxcounty.org
|Web Site:
|knoxcounty.org/election
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:30 M – F
Loudon County
|Administrator:
|Susan Harrison
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 193
Loudon
37774-0193
|Address:
|100 River Road
County Office Bldg Room 108
Loudon
37774-1042
|Phone:
|865.458.2560
|Fax:
|865.458.4825
|Email:
|election@loudoncounty-tn.gov
|Web Site:
|loudoncountyvotes.com/
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:30 M – F
McMinn County
|Administrator:
|Kris Williams
|Address:
|6 E. Madison Ave
Athens
|Phone:
|423.252.2401
|Fax:
|423.744.1646
|Email:
|mcelect03@yahoo.com
|Web Site:
|mcminnelections.com
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:00 M – F
Monroe County
|Administrator:
|James Brown
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 397
Madisonville
37354-0397
|Address:
|401 Main Street
Election Commission
Madisonville
37354-3110
|Phone:
|423.442.2461
|Fax:
|423.442.9432
|Email:
|james.brown@monroetn.com
|Web Site:
|monroecountyelectioncommission.com/
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:30 M – F
Morgan County
|Administrator:
|Tim Sweat
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 266
Wartburg
37887-0266
|Address:
|415 North Kingston Street
Courthouse Room 105
Wartburg
37887-4317
|Phone:
|423.346.3190
|Fax:
|423.346.4350
|Email:
|election@highland.net
|Web Site:
|morganelections.com
|Hours:
|8:00-4:00 M – F
Roane County
|Administrator:
|Charles Holiway
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 157
Kingston
37763-0157
|Address:
|200 E. Race Street
Roane Co Courthouse 1st Flr Suite 8
Kingston
37763-2860
|Phone:
|865.376.3184
|Fax:
|865.376.2017
|Email:
|Charles.holiway@roanecountytn.gov
|Web Site:
|roaneelections.com
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:30 M – F
Sevier County
|Administrator:
|Ed Kuncitis
|Mailing Address:
|P. O. Box 4690
Sevierville
37864-4690
|Address:
|1145 Dolly Parton Parkway
Sevierville
|Phone:
|865.453.6985
|Fax:
|865.429.0376
|Email:
|sevierelect@yahoo.com
|Web Site:
|www.seviercountyelectioncommission.us
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:30 M,T,W,R 8:00 – 5:00 F
Scott County
|Administrator:
|Gabe Lowe Krahn
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 586
Huntsville
37756-0586
|Address:
|2845 Baker Highway
Scott Co Office Bldg
Huntsville
37756-3710
|Phone:
|423.663.2430
|Fax:
|423.663.3127
|Email:
|scotteleccom@highland.net
|Web Site:
|scottelections.com
|Hours:
|8:30 – 4:30 M – F
Union County
|Administrator:
|Deborah Viles
|Mailing Address:
|P O BOX 39
Maynardville
37807-0039
|Address:
|901 Main Street
Union Co Courthouse Room 108
Maynardville
37807-3557
|Phone:
|865.992.3471
|Fax:
|865.992.7360
|Email:
|deborahviles@unioncountytn.org
|Web Site:
|www.electionsunioncountytn.com/
|Hours:
|8:00 – 4:00 M – F