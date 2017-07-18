Register to vote

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(WRIC)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In order to vote, Tennessee residents must register to vote with their county election commission.

A voter must register no later than 30 days before the election. Registrations do not transfer from county to county.

If a voter changes addresses within the within the county to their local county election commission office, they can fill out a voter registration application. The form must be signed and received no later than five days before the election in order to process the change.

Tennessee Voter Registration [PDF]

Anderson County

Administrator: Mark Stephens
Address: 100 North Main Street
Anderson Co Courthouse Room 207
Clinton
37716-3683
Phone: 865.457.6238
Fax: 8654575624
Email: acec@andersontn.org
Web Site: acelect.com
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Blount County

Administrator: Susan Hughes
Address: 383 Court Street
Blount County Courthouse
Maryville
37804-5906
Phone: 865.273.5920
Fax: 865.273.5927
Email: elections@blounttn.org
Web Site: www.blounttn.org/election/
Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

Campbell County

Administrator: Ann Ayers-Colvin
Mailing Address: P O BOX 84
Jacksboro
37757-0084
Address: 129 Church Alley
Campbell Co Elec Comm
Jacksboro
37757
Phone: 423.562.9777
Fax: 423.562.9758
Email: ANNAYERS@CAMPBELLCOUNTYGOV.COM
Web Site: www.campbellelections.com
Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

Claiborne County

Administrator: Carolyn O’Dell
Mailing Address: P O BOX 343
Tazewell
37879-0343
Address: 1802 Main Street

Tazewell
37879
Phone: 423.626.5128
Fax: 423.626.6770
Email: claibornecounty@gmail.com
Web Site: claibornevotes.com
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Cocke County

Administrator: Josh Blanchard
Address: 360 East Main Street
Courthouse Annex Room 130,
Newport
37821-3121
Phone: 423.623.2042
Fax: 423.625.8416
Email: ccec@cockecounty.net
Web Site:
Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Cumberland County

Administrator: Jill Davis
Address: 2 South Main Street
Milo Lemert Bldg Suite 105
Crossville
38555-4583
Phone: 931.484.4919
Fax: 931.456.9409
Email: jdavis@cumberlandcountytn.gov
Web Site:
Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Fentress County

Administrator: Joey Williams
Mailing Address: P O BOX 1027
Jamestown
38556-1027
Address: 111 North Norris Street
Fentress Co Election Comm
Jamestown
38556
Phone: 9318797162
Fax: 931.879.2579
Email: fentress.commission@tn.gov
Web Site:
Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Grainger County

Administrator: Gina Hipsher
Mailing Address: P O BOX 28
Rutledge
37861-0028
Address: 119 Marshall Ave
Old Post Ofc Bldg
Rutledge
37861
Phone: 865.828.5132
Fax: 865.828.6161
Email: graingerelection@gmail.com
Web Site: graingercoelectioncommission.com
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Greene County

Administrator: Donna Burgner
Address: 218 North Main Street
Suite 1
Greeneville
37745-3834
Phone: 423.798.1715
Fax: 423.798.1719
Email: ElectionCommission@greenecountytngov.com
Web Site: www.greenecountytngovt.com/s_electioncommission.php

Hamblen County

Administrator: Jeffrey Gardner
Address: 511 West Second North St
Courthouse Room 101
Morristown
37814-3964
Phone: 423.586.7169
Fax: 423.585.4053
Email: jgardner@co.hamblen.tn.us
Web Site: www.hamblencountytn.gov/election-commission/
Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Hancock County

Administrator: Sue Greer
Mailing Address: P O BOX 423
Sneedville
37869-0423
Address: 1237 Main Street
Courthouse 1st Floor
Sneedville
37869-3846
Phone: 423.733.4549
Fax: 4237334596
Email: hancock.commission@tn.gov
Web Site: hancockvotes.com
Hours: 9:00 – 4:00 M – F

Hawkins County

Administrator: Donna Sharp
Address: 110 East Main Street
Suite 301
Rogersville
37857-3360
Phone: 423.272.8061
Fax: 423.921.9459
Email: vote@hawkinstnelections.com
Web Site: www.hawkinscountytn.gov/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=31&Itemid=43
Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Jefferson County

Administrator: Charles Gibson
Mailing Address: P O BOX 177
Dandridge
37725-0177
Address: 931 Industrial Park Road

Dandridge
37725-4701
Phone: 865.397.3440
Fax: 865.397.5062
Email: cgibson@jeffersoncountytn.gov
Web Site: www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/government/election-commission/
Hours: 9:00 – 4:00 M – F

Knox County

Administrator: Cliff Rodgers
Address: 300 Main Street
Knox Co Courthouse Room 218
Knoxville
37902-1850
Phone: 865.215.2480
Fax: 865.215.4239
Email: election.central@knoxcounty.org
Web Site: knoxcounty.org/election
Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

Loudon County

Administrator: Susan Harrison
Mailing Address: P O BOX 193
Loudon
37774-0193
Address: 100 River Road
County Office Bldg Room 108
Loudon
37774-1042
Phone: 865.458.2560
Fax: 865.458.4825
Email: election@loudoncounty-tn.gov
Web Site: loudoncountyvotes.com/
Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 M – F

McMinn County

Administrator: Kris Williams
Address: 6 E. Madison Ave

Athens
37303
Phone: 423.252.2401
Fax: 423.744.1646
Email: mcelect03@yahoo.com
Web Site: mcminnelections.com
Hours: 8:30 – 4:00 M – F

Monroe County

Administrator: James Brown
Mailing Address: P O BOX 397
Madisonville
37354-0397
Address: 401 Main Street
Election Commission
Madisonville
37354-3110
Phone: 423.442.2461
Fax: 423.442.9432
Email: james.brown@monroetn.com
Web Site: monroecountyelectioncommission.com/
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Morgan County

Administrator: Tim Sweat
Mailing Address: P O BOX 266
Wartburg
37887-0266
Address: 415 North Kingston Street
Courthouse Room 105
Wartburg
37887-4317
Phone: 423.346.3190
Fax: 423.346.4350
Email: election@highland.net
Web Site: morganelections.com
Hours: 8:00-4:00 M – F

Roane County

Administrator: Charles Holiway
Mailing Address: P O BOX 157
Kingston
37763-0157
Address: 200 E. Race Street
Roane Co Courthouse 1st Flr Suite 8
Kingston
37763-2860
Phone: 865.376.3184
Fax: 865.376.2017
Email: Charles.holiway@roanecountytn.gov
Web Site: roaneelections.com
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Sevier County

Administrator: Ed Kuncitis
Mailing Address: P. O. Box 4690
Sevierville
37864-4690
Address: 1145 Dolly Parton Parkway

Sevierville
37862-3710
Phone: 865.453.6985
Fax: 865.429.0376
Email: sevierelect@yahoo.com
Web Site: www.seviercountyelectioncommission.us
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M,T,W,R 8:00 – 5:00 F

Scott County

Administrator: Gabe Lowe Krahn
Mailing Address: P O BOX 586
Huntsville
37756-0586
Address: 2845 Baker Highway
Scott Co Office Bldg
Huntsville
37756-3710
Phone: 423.663.2430
Fax: 423.663.3127
Email: scotteleccom@highland.net
Web Site: scottelections.com
Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 M – F

Union County

Administrator: Deborah Viles
Mailing Address: P O BOX 39
Maynardville
37807-0039
Address: 901 Main Street
Union Co Courthouse Room 108
Maynardville
37807-3557
Phone: 865.992.3471
Fax: 865.992.7360
Email: deborahviles@unioncountytn.org
Web Site: www.electionsunioncountytn.com/
Hours: 8:00 – 4:00 M – F

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s