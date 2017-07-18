Propane service crews provide safety tips after deadly Blount County explosion

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Investigators believe a deadly house explosion in Blount County last week was caused by an accidental propane leak, leading to some safety questions about propane fuel for homes.

Donald and Carey Knight were killed in the blast Thursday evening on Old Whites Mill Road.

Tim Davis with Sevier County Propane has been installing propane tanks across East Tennessee for nearly 20 years.

“It’s a safe product as long as it’s used safely,” he said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office only inspects propane gas dealers. Crews, like Davis, use a checklist to make sure everything is installed safely and is up to code. Servicemen then show homeowners how to turn off the tank if there’s an emergency.

“This turns it on, this turns it off and that’s what we inform people to do if they can safely get to the tank and do that if they find they have a leak inside their house,” said Davis.

Propane is a gas that doesn’t smell, but before it is shipped to propane dealers an odorant is added and during the installation crews open the valve to show homeowners the smell.

“It’s a foul odor. Once you smell it, you’ll never forget it,” said Davis.

The National Fire Protection Association suggests having your propane equipment inspected from time to time by a professional for leaks or malfunctioning parts.

“Get a carbon monoxide detector, picks up CO in the house in case they had a leak and they didn’t smell the smell. That carbon monoxide detector would pick it up and alert them,” added Davis.

According to the NFPA, if you smell gas in your home, get out immediately making sure not to touch any electronic device. Once outside, call 911.