Police look for missing Florida man with Gatlinburg ties

WATE/Associated Press Published:
Phillip Andrew Wood (source: Sevier County Sheriff's Office)

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Officers are looking for a man who went missing in Florida on Sunday who has ties to the Gatlinburg area.

Phillip Andrew Wood was last seen at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the living room of his home in Navarre, Florida.

Wood has family in Gatlinburg and formerly lived there. He is described as a white male around 5-feet-10 and 250 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes. He drives a 2007 four-door white Honda Civic with Florida license plate GSIR63.

Anyone who has seen Wood should contact police immediately.

