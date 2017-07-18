Police look for missing Florida man with Gatlinburg ties

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Officers are looking for a man who went missing in Florida on Sunday who has ties to the Gatlinburg area.

Phillip Andrew Wood was last seen at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the living room of his home in Navarre, Florida.

Wood has family in Gatlinburg and formerly lived there. He is described as a white male around 5-feet-10 and 250 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes. He drives a 2007 four-door white Honda Civic with Florida license plate GSIR63.

Anyone who has seen Wood should contact police immediately.