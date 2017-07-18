One Day Trip: Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort in North Carolina

DEALS GAP, N.C. (WATE) — Before the summer ends, East Tennessee families may want to get in one more road trip.

WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Trent Magill visited one of his favorite places, Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort in North Carolina. The trip is perfect for parents who want to take a couples road trip.

Deals Gap draws people from all over the world and any day you drop by you never know who you’ll meet. WATE met people from Canada and Brazil.

The resort is in the middle of the Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee National Parks. Couples can enjoy restaurants and the view.

The area receives a quarter of a million visitors each year, including celebrities like Jay Leno.

Coming from Maryville, East Tennesseans can get to the resort via US-129, also known as the Dragon. Also, travelers can take Cherohala Skyway.

