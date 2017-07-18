Nearly 60 people become new US citizens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Nearly 60 people, in two different ceremonies, came together Tuesday morning at Knoxville’s federal courthouse to take the Oath of Allegiance to become official United States citizens after months and years of hard work.

Andrea Schneibel came to this country from Venezuela to marry her American husband. The two now have a daughter and Schneibel says she is excited to finally share a nationality with her family.

“It’s an incredible relief to know that I share one common nationality with the rest of my family, and you know, I feel so grateful to be welcome in this country where I’ve been able to thrive,” she said.

These ceremonies are scheduled at the request of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is currently facing an applicant backlog.