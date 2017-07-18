Maryville couple who rescued 2 dogs says dogs rescued them

Related Coverage Christmas in July: WATE holds pet food and supply drive for East Tennessee rescues

MARYVILLE (WATE) – It’s been a difficult road for a sweet pup named Callie, but one step at a time, she is on her road to recovery in her new forever home.

Callie and her sister Sallie were rescued from a dog hoarding situation. Callie lost all of her toes and most of the pad on one paw after getting caught in a trap. Volunteer rescue group Almost Home took them in and posted their story online. The story tugged at the heartstrings of Patti and Joseph Clouse.

The couple had recently lost their two dogs and finding the story seemed almost like fate.

“All of a sudden, we were empty nesters again. Our kids are grown. And we had no dogs, nothing,” said Patti Clouse. “We came home and it was just very quiet and I couldn’t stand it. And I told him I have got to have another dog.”

Now they are one happy family saying, thanks to Almost Home, once they all came together, it was love at first sight.

“Everyone says you rescued two dogs, well I think they rescued us,” said.Patti Clouse.

With the help of a GoFundMe page, Callie was able to get a prosthetic leg earlier this year and is getting around just fine.

Almost Home is one of two organizations which will benefit from WATE 6 On Your Side’s Christmas in July pet food and supply collection on Thursday, July 20.

