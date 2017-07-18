Man sentenced to 4 life sentences plus 155 years in East Tenn. bank robbery, extortion cases

Related Coverage Search warrants reveal new details in East Tenn. bank extortion scheme

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man found guilty string of bank robberies that included elaborate kidnapping schemes to four life sentences plus 155 years in prison.

Michael Benanti, 45, was found guilty of all 23 counts against him in February. The first robbery in Tennessee happened in April 2015 at the Y12 Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge. The second was in July at SmartBank in West Knoxville. Investigators say in both cases that robbers targeted bank employees and their families, forcing them to take money from the banks.

“Often, severe federal penalties, such as mandatory minimum sentences, are the most effective tool to protect the American public from a violent criminal like Benanti. The consecutive sentences received by Benanti for firearms violations ensure he will never again be able to victimize families in east Tennessee or elsewhere. The U.S. Attorney’s office is and remains committed to prosecuting these crimes and seeking the highest penalties possible to help keep the American people safe,” said Nancy Harr, U.S. Attorney.

Benanti’s alleged accomplice, Brian Witham, 47, pleaded guilty earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17, 2016, in U.S District Court in Knoxville.

Special Agent in Charge Renae McDermott of the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated, “today’s sentencing demonstrates that the FBI is committed to investigating and pursuing prosecution of those who engage in a pattern of illegal activity. It is also one example of the close working relationship the FBI has with our law enforcement partners.”