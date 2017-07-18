Kroger expanding online ordering service to 30 more Tennessee locations

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Kroger is expanding its online ordering system, called ClickList, to 30 additional Tennessee stores, including additional locations in Knoxville.

ClickList service is already available at five East Tennessee stores: two Knoxville locations at 9225 Kingston Pike and 4918 Kingston Pike, 1550 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, 234 E. Emory Road in Powell, and 507 N. Foothills Plaza in Maryville.

More Knoxville locations will be added by the end of the year, as well as locations in Crossville, Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Cookeville, White House, Bowling Green, Clarksville, Gallatin, Spring Hill, Columbia, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Lawrenceburg, and Huntsville.

Customers order online at Kroger’s website where they create a shopping list, create a pick-up time, and place the order. A Kroger employee then hand picks the order and stores it at appropriate temperatures until the customer arrives. When the customer arrives, an employee loads it in his or her car.

Kroger says it will waive the $4.95 service charge for a customer’s first three orders. Digital coupons will automatically redeem and paper coupons will be deducted from the total at the time of pickup. Pharmacy prescriptions are not included.