Knoxville police hope to identify thieves caught on camera ransacking apartment

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is working to identify armed burglary suspects.

Benton Laurence Jones, 21, of Knoxville was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, theft and simple possession. Investigators said they are working to identify the other two suspects in the video.

On July 8 at 11: 17 a.m., police said three men entered residence at 2300 Magnolia Avenue armed with a handgun. Police say they stole electronic items, a knife and cash after they ransacked the apartment.

The man in the yellow baseball cap was identified as Jones. He was arrested on July 14, 2017 in the 900 block of Mountcastle Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at (865) 215-7212. Police said callers can remain anonymous.