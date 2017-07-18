Knox County early voting schedule and locations | August 2017 election

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Early voting is Wednesday, August 9 to Thursday, August 24.

All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. On the last three days (August 22-24) locations are open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Locations

  • City-County Building Small Assembly Room, 400 Main Street (Also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 19)
  • Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 34
  • The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Cecil Webb Recreation Center, 923 Baker Avenue (Also listed as 953 E. Moody Avenue)

