KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Early voting is Wednesday, August 9 to Thursday, August 24.

All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. On the last three days (August 22-24) locations are open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Locations

City-County Building Small Assembly Room, 400 Main Street (Also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 19)

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 34

The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Cecil Webb Recreation Center, 923 Baker Avenue (Also listed as 953 E. Moody Avenue)