Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton to give final duet performance in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WATE) — A star-studded event will honor country music singer Kenny Rogers in Nashville in October.

Tickets for “All in for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will go on sale July 21 at 11 a.m. EST. However, fans can buy presale tickets starting July 18. Proceeds will benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.

Rogers will give a final performance with Dolly Parton.

As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with,” says Kenny Rogers. “It means so much that they would feel compelled to do this for me. Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it. We’ve enjoyed a special friendship for decades, and I’ll forever look back fondly on the many collaborations, performances, and laughs we’ve shared as some of the most extraordinary moments of my career. I know it will be a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time.”

The concert will also feature performances by Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson, Elle King and more.

“Kenny is like a family member to me. We have been friends for over 30 years and made musical magic together. Since 1983, when we released ‘Islands In The Stream,’ everyone has had an expectation to see Kenny everywhere I go and me with him wherever he goes,” says Dolly Parton. “Well, I guess for many of those fans that wanted to see us together, this will be that night. Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on October 25th is going to be emotional for both of us, but it’s also going to be very special. Even though Kenny may be retiring, as he fades from the stage, our love for each other will never fade away.”

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster locations, Bridgestone Arena box office or by phone at 800-745-3000