KARM to collect school supplies for children in Knox County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — With the school year almost here, a Knoxville organization is working to help children receive school supplies.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries, along with KARM Stores and WIVK-FM 107.7 are hosting the “Stuff the Backpacks” campaign.

Shoppers can purchase items and drop them off at KARM stores from July 10-29.

Students will receive the supplies throughout the school year and additional items will be given to the Knox County School System Family Resource Center.

Suggested items: 

  • Backpacks
  • Loose-leaf notebook paper
  • Three-ring binders
  • Boxes of Kleenex
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Pocket folders
  • Glue sticks/glue bottles
  • Pencil boxes
  • Pencils and pens
  • Crayons and markers
  • Rulers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s