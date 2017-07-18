KARM to collect school supplies for children in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — With the school year almost here, a Knoxville organization is working to help children receive school supplies.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries, along with KARM Stores and WIVK-FM 107.7 are hosting the “Stuff the Backpacks” campaign.

Shoppers can purchase items and drop them off at KARM stores from July 10-29.

Students will receive the supplies throughout the school year and additional items will be given to the Knox County School System Family Resource Center.

Suggested items:

Backpacks

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Three-ring binders

Boxes of Kleenex

Spiral notebooks

Pocket folders

Glue sticks/glue bottles

Pencil boxes

Pencils and pens

Crayons and markers

Rulers