KARM to collect school supplies for children in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — With the school year almost here, a Knoxville organization is working to help children receive school supplies.
Knox Area Rescue Ministries, along with KARM Stores and WIVK-FM 107.7 are hosting the “Stuff the Backpacks” campaign.
Shoppers can purchase items and drop them off at KARM stores from July 10-29.
Students will receive the supplies throughout the school year and additional items will be given to the Knox County School System Family Resource Center.
Suggested items:
- Backpacks
- Loose-leaf notebook paper
- Three-ring binders
- Boxes of Kleenex
- Spiral notebooks
- Pocket folders
- Glue sticks/glue bottles
- Pencil boxes
- Pencils and pens
- Crayons and markers
- Rulers