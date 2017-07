KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many in Knoxville will be volunteering for an entire week in September.

“Give a Day Knoxville” was created by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

Community members, business leaders and more are encouraged to give back from September 2-8.

Supporters can volunteer, donate to non-profits or even share an act of kindness.

For more information, visit the event’s website.