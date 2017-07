KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews were called Monday afternoon to a fire at a vacant house in East Knoxville.

The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. on Alice Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The Knoxville Fire Department says there was no power to the home and no one was injured.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.

