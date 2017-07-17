Suspect seen stealing from Threads of Hope Thrift Store

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect is on the run after items were stolen from a thrift store last week in Cumberland County.

A woman can be seen on surveillance video opening bags on a loading dock at Threads of Hope Thrift Store on July 10. Investigators say the suspect stole clothing, dishes and decor items worth a total of $1,450.

Threads of Hope uses proceeds to benefit the Cumberland County Children’s Center’s “House of Hope.” The program offers temporary shelter, programs, and services to children and families.

The Crossville-Cumberland County Crime Stoppers says items may find their way to flea markets, yard sales, and online pages.

If you have any information, contact the Crossville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 931-200-1173.