Passengers get sick after strong odor on plane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person forced all passengers off an American Airlines plane Sunday afternoon.

Passengers became ill with nausea and had headaches, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight, not identified by RDU officials, landed at the airport around 4 p.m. when the incident was reported.

American Airlines disagreed with airport officials and said the plane had an odor.

Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the airline, released a statement that said in part:

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But It is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned.”