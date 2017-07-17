Michael Reagan named new Fentress County sheriff

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

JAMESTOWN (WATE) – There’s a new sheriff in town in Fentress County. The Fentress County Commission selected Michael Reagan as the new sheriff at a meeting Monday night.

Reagan replaces Chucky Cravens in the position. Cravens resigned a few days after FBI and TBI agents were called to the sheriff’s office. Cravens later pleaded guilty to charges related to having sex with inmates. Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter has been serving as interim sheriff.

Previous story: Fentress County Sheriff admits to having sex with inmates

Reagan was approved by a seven to three vote, followed by a unanimous vote of confidence.

There were five candidates in all for the position, including Ledbetter, James Conatser, Rodney Insco and Tommy Rosecrants, according to 1057news.com.

The radio station reports Reagan previously served as a chief deputy and was in charge of a narcotics division.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s