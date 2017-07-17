Michael Reagan named new Fentress County sheriff

Related Coverage Fentress County Sheriff admits to having sex with inmates

JAMESTOWN (WATE) – There’s a new sheriff in town in Fentress County. The Fentress County Commission selected Michael Reagan as the new sheriff at a meeting Monday night.

Reagan replaces Chucky Cravens in the position. Cravens resigned a few days after FBI and TBI agents were called to the sheriff’s office. Cravens later pleaded guilty to charges related to having sex with inmates. Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter has been serving as interim sheriff.

Reagan was approved by a seven to three vote, followed by a unanimous vote of confidence.

There were five candidates in all for the position, including Ledbetter, James Conatser, Rodney Insco and Tommy Rosecrants, according to 1057news.com.

The radio station reports Reagan previously served as a chief deputy and was in charge of a narcotics division.