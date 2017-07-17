Memphis Zoo welcomes baby giraffe named Wakati

Related Coverage Giraffe’s birth at Memphis Zoo caught on tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Memphis Zoo welcomed the arrival of a baby giraffe last week.

The male, named Wakati, was born Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. He is the second giraffe born at the zoo in the past three months.

Wakati is the son of Wendy and Niklas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wakati to our giraffe family as we’ve been waiting awhile for this new baby,” shared Courtney Janney, area curator.

The giraffe’s name means “time” in Swahili.

Wakati’s neonatal exam went great! He looks strong and healthy,” said Dr. Felicia Knightly, senior veterinarian at Memphis Zoo Animal Hospital.

The baby is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Another female giraffe has been helping take care of Wakati. The zoo says Angela Kate was in the yard when Wakati took his first steps. She has been staying close by Wendy and her son in order to help.

There are now 9 giraffes at the Memphis Zoo. There has been at least one giraffe birth at the zoo since 2006.

