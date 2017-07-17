Knoxville man’s conviction overturned for murder of pregnant teen, unborn son

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A Knoxville man’s conviction was overturned this month after he was sentenced in 2015 for the murder of a pregnant teen and her unborn son.

Brandon Donaldson was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder in the deaths of Marcia Crider and her unborn child. Also, he was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder for Crider’s mother Renee Jones and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

An appeals court believes a prejudicial error was committed during a trial court hearing by excluding certain witness testimony as hearsay which violated the defendant’s constitutional right to present a defense.

Marcia Crider was shot in February 2013 in front of her home in Knoxville. She was 13-weeks pregnant and was struck by two rounds, one of which killed the unborn child.

The appeals court has requested a new trial.