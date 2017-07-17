Gatlinburg police: 2-year-old dead after being left overnight in vehicle

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg police say they found a two-year-old child dead last week after being left in a vehicle overnight.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said they were notified by dispatch around 1:57 p.m. Friday that a child had been left in a car on Laurel Avenue overnight. When officers arrived, they found the child dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department are investigating the case. Charges will be determined via those agencies and the Sevier County District Attorney’s Office.