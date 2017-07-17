Gatlinburg Anakeesta attraction to open soon; seeking prospective employees

Related Coverage New Anakeesta development still on track after Gatlinburg wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg’s newest attraction is likely just weeks away from opening and they are seeking prospective employees.

Anakeesta is located in downtown Gatlinburg at 576 Parkway, traffic light number five. The project broke ground in January and when completed, will bring additional retail space and outdoor activities to East Tennessee.

Anakeesta will have a chondola station – a combination of chair lift and gondola – on the Parkway. From there, you’ll ride up the mountain where you can visit Firefly Village, go zip-lining and more.

The attraction’s Facebook page says they hope to be open by early to mid-August. Their website is also now up, where you can learn more about everything you can do there and check out ticket prices.

There are also several open job positions, from sales and marketing, to zip-line tour guides and chondola operator.

