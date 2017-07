JAMESTOWN (WATE) – The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office said they are waiting for extradition paperwork to be completed in order to bring a man wanted on three counts of rape of a child back to Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office said they obtained a warrant for Jorge Viera, 34, for 3 counts of rape of a child. Detectives said they looked for Viera for weeks and were unable to find him.

Deputies said Viera was arrested by security forces in Arkansas on Saturday.