Earthquake reported near Blaine

BLAINE (WATE) – A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported about 1.8 miles south of Blaine at around 8:44 a.m.

Twelve people reported feeling the earthquake, according to the USGS. Only a few people can normally feel a 2.8 magnitude earthquake. It’s not until you get to an intensity level of 6 when the earthquake is felt by everyone and you can get some damage. A level of 7 has total damage and lines of sight, meaning buildings crumble and you can see right through that destruction.