MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County officials have identified the two people killed in a home explosion last week, which they have determined was caused by an accidental propane leak.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Department says Carey B. Knight, 51, and Donald L. Knight, 54, were killed in the blast. Autopsy results were consistent with their deaths being caused by the force of the explosion. Both were inside the home on Old Whites Mill Road when it exploded.
The explosion was reported around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Old Whites Mill Road. Tennessee Bomb and Arson investigators have determined the blast was the result of an accidental propane leak.
Previous story: Blount County home explosion blamed on propane leak; victims identified
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
PHOTOS: Blount County house explosion
PHOTOS: Blount County house explosion x
